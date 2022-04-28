Lee Financial Co Acquires 746 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

