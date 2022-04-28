Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,860,486 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27.

