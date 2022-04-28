Lee Financial Co Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 1,185,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

