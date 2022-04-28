Lee Financial Co Has $180,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.96. 171,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,124. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

