Lee Financial Co Has $30.51 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

