Lee Financial Co Purchases 13,710 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 9,792.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.