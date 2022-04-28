Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.
BATS SMMD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 31,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
