Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.77. The company had a trading volume of 118,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.