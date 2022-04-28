Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 689 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 8,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,540. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

