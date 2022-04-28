LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.30

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.