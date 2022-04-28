LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.30

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

