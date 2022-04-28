Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. 58,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,577. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

