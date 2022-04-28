Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Buys C$68,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,647,060.

Shares of TSE LGD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.71. 420,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

