Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $19.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.91.

NYSE LBRT opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,446,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

