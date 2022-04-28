Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

