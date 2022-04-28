LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

