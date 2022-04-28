Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

LLNW stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 11,167,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

