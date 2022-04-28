Lisk Machine Learning Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.58 or 0.07364057 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

