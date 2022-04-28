Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $106.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $8,299,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,204,520 shares in the company, valued at $340,992,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.