Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.65

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 4642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

