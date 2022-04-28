LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $252,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

