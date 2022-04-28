LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.10 EPS.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
