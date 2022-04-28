LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading Down 0.3%

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.20 ($0.45). Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.30 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of LMS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.94.

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

