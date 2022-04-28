Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.04 and its 200 day moving average is $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

