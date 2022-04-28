London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £100 ($127.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($131.28) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($121.08) to GBX 9,200 ($117.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($109.61) to GBX 9,300 ($118.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($95.59) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($115.89).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,842 ($99.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,644.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,290.20. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,546 ($108.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($88.35) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,437.17). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($100.24), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,363,609.93).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

