Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $25.06 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $25.06 million and $2.35 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.24 or 0.07278144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

