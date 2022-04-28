Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $258.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

