Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.82. 10,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,526. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

