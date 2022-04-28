Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Lyft worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 648,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lyft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. 111,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

