M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. 32,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in M.D.C. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

