Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 115,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,550. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

