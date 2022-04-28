Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 115,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,550. Mace Security International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)
