MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Earnings Results

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.72 EPS.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 1,196,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

