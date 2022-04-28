Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
