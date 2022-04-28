Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.31

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 128632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,554,000 after buying an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 525,910 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

