Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,811. Makita has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Makita (Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.