Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,952. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.