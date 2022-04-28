Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.30 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,952. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

