MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $787.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 331,978 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

