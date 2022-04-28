Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.
Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.
MPC stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.
About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
