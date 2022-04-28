MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

HZO traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 777,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $871.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $70.89.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,739.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.