Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,338,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.45% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,275,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 15,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.