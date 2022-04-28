Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:MVI opened at GBX 117 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.78. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £66.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
