Mask Network Hits Market Capitalization of $138.02 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $138.02 million and $119.73 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00011939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00031740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00101186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.