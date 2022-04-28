Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $19.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.26. The company had a trading volume of 165,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

