Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Mattel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 5,900,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,329. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

