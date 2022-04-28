Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (implying $5.9-6.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

MAT traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 12,483,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

