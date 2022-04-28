MediShares Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,442.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $953,850.71 and approximately $24,442.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00031774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00101628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.