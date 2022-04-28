Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 435,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

