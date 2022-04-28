MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.74 Million

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and $122.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.71 or 0.07366180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051398 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

