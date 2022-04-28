Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,809 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.98. 1,015,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,360. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

