Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 193,417 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,172 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.46% of InMode worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 3,208,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

